ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Democratic political newcomer Wes Moore jumps to an early lead in Maryland gubernatorial primary: Live Results

Maryland is holding closely watched gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 8 p.m. ET. Per Maryland law, election workers cannot start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday. Since there are at least 150,000 ballots that will not be processed until Thursday at the earliest, several races will likely not be be called on Election Day.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Heather Mizeur wins Maryland House Democratic nod to face GOP Rep. Andy Harris

Heather Mizeur won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning herself for an uphill battle to unseat GOP Rep. Andy Harris in November. Mizeur, a former state legislator, defeated David Harden, an ex-Foreign Service officer, to be the Democratic nominee for the Eastern Shore-centered district....
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Parrott
CBS News

Bannon trial: Top lawyer for House Jan. 6 committee says it is "very unusual" to outright ignore Congressional subpoenas

Washington — The government in former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial rested Wednesday afternoon after a day and a half of arguments. The chief counsel for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told jurors that it's "very unusual" for witnesses who receive a congressional subpoena to outright fail to comply, and the committee viewed its referral of Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress a "very serious step."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts 'Shutdown RINO' Larry Hogan on eve of Maryland primary

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and his preferred candidate to replace him, on the eve of Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The former president, using invective he has frequently directed at Hogan, called the Maryland governor a "RINO," or Republican in name only, on Monday and blasted him for implementing statewide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also took a swipe at Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, calling the former secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce a "RINO" as well.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Congressional District#U S#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S House
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

2022 primary results: Illinois, Colorado, New York hold first elections since Roe overturned

Eight states are holding primary or runoff elections on Tuesday, the first elections since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade. In Colorado's 3rd House District, CBS News projected Rep. Lauren Boebert will win the Republican primary. Boebert, a controversial conservative freshman member of Congress, had former President Donald Trump's endorsement.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
ARIZONA STATE
deseret.com

Why are Democrats in this state promoting a Trump candidate?

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Republican state House delegate has promoted the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. He called former Vice President Mike Pence a traitor. He opposed mask and vaccine mandates and abortion rights. Yet, the Democratic...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court’s order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance. The court also announced it would hear arguments in the case, saying they would be in late November. The order is the first public vote by Jackson since she joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy