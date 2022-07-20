ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Jamie Raskin wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamie Raskin wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

