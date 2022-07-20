ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Transformative’ changes for Washington schools? Top educator pitching new policies

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxfak_0gleNPCQ00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — We’re in the middle of summer, but the state’s top superintendent is already talking about back-to-school plans — and he’s pitching long-term policy and budget changes.

In the first of nine announcements on Tuesday, Chris Reykdal, the Washington superintendent of public instruction, recommended reallocating how money from timber is used when it comes to new K-12 construction.

The money is typically generated in rural communities but primarily provided to large school districts, like in King and Pierce counties.

The top superintendent said that needs to change. He suggests that money is kept in rural counties, and Reykdal says more is coming that will “transform” Washington schools.

Of course, families all have different worries and challenges when it comes to school.

“I hate my school; I want to cry,” said Ricky, a Renton middle schooler.

Ricky’s mom, Celia Avalos, said there is “a lot of bullying” in his school and that “even the principal doesn’t want to hear the parents.”

“I’m a little afraid of what’s going to be happening in the future,” said Bernard Johnston, a parent and substitute teacher. “No more shutdowns,” he added.

Reykdal is pitching big plans to revamp education in Washington.

“If we always do what we’ve always done, we’ll always get what we’ve always got. Right now, those are pretty darn good schools, but I want to be the best,” Reykdal said.

The changes, many of which will need to be approved by lawmakers, will affect both policy and budget.

“We are talking about significant transformation of our schools that puts our students at the center of our decisions,” Reykdal said.

Some of the recommended changes will impact dual credit, early learning and access to meals, though Reykdal did not go into detail on Monday about what specifically will change with those topics.

The first announcement that deals with timber harvesting from state trust lands specifically calls for reallocating funding from the K–12 Common School Trust. In his plan, “a portion of revenues from timber harvested in the rural communities —which currently are primarily provided to school districts in urban communities — would be retained within the communities that generate the dollars,” a press release said. Reykdal also proposes that “the state reallocate a portion of the funds to support forest health and preservation.”

The state superintendent said only 0.7% of capital expenditures for K-12 schools are funded through timber revenue.

These proposed changes are something legislators will consider in the upcoming legislative session.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Doug Smith
1d ago

the state superintendent is just as bad as INSLEE the DICTATOR. then they are trying to push the CRT in our schools. plus nouns & pronouns in the use of proper name

Reply(2)
7
Comments freedom
1d ago

He needs to higher top teachers and get rid of ten year. They need to teach that noone has the right to judge anyone or tell anyone their not good enough. We are all different and that's what makes us special. Kids are bringing their parents political beliefs to school. Politics have no place in the class room, where teachers are now teaching their personal politics. When I was a kid we learned both sides and were taught to make up our own minds. Our children are way behind other countries in education and that should be the most important agenda.

Reply
4
fofinha
1d ago

Not surprising that this article said absolutely nothing. And the man quoted is not a great representative for any humankind. When I see Reykdal’s name, I read the article cause the man is untrustworthy, two faced, and unfit for his role. This article only solidified that.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Renton, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state is not looking at bringing back masks

King County officials are actively discussing reinstating a mask mandate, but the governor’s office says the state is not looking at additional restrictions. Fourteen Washington state counties are currently considered high risk for COVID, and local hospitals report they’re running out of room. Health care professionals blame the lack of beds not just on the pandemic, but an unprecedented staffing crisis. Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association asked the state for money to increase emergency staffing. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan asked Gov. Inslee if he plans to foot the bill.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reykdal
seattlepi.com

Washington's secretary of state draws several challengers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats regained hold of Washington’s secretary of state office for the first time in more than five decades when Sen. Steve Hobbs was sworn into the position last November, following an appointment by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the seat. Now, Hobbs faces...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Recent Political Poll Data Rates Approval, Disapproval

In a recent state poll 49% of Washington voters disapprove of Inslee. In the same poll, 53% disapprove of Biden. This means Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval rating has slipped to 47% among Washington voters. This means that Gov. Jay Inslee’s disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to WA Poll results released on Friday. This data is important leading to the coming election.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Policies#Bullying
KXL

Jay Inslee’s Gas Tax Is Fueling Insanity In Washington

If you think gas prices are high now, just wait: Jay Inslee’s new carbon tax hits at the end of the year and it’s a doozy. Northwest states already pay punishing prices for petroleum. Now, when the nationwide average cost of gas pushed to 5 bucks a gallon...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Poll: Red wave not likely to wash up on WA shores

A red wave that some had forecast for Washington’s midterm elections might turn out looking more like a ripple, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Even as favorability numbers sag for President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee and residents express a generally sour outlook, the poll showed Washington voters still rallying around Democrats for the coming elections.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Crosscut.com

Latest in Eastern Washington

COVID vaccines for young kids are scarce in much of the Northwest. A new Yakima office aims to give workers and immigrants a place to gather, share information and organize. Spokane backs plan to offer defendants services in place of jail time. The 'supported release' pilot program would provide nonviolent...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
120K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy