Portland, OR

Missing Portland hiker’s body found in Sandy River

By Austin De Dios
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The body of a 53-year-old Portland man was recovered from the Sandy River nearly one week after he was reported missing, police said. Rescue crews recovered Christopher Smaka’s body Monday just before 7:30...

