Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

01-02-12-23-35

(one, two, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

