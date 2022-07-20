ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.22

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.22)

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

 

