Carissa Elise Byars, 28, died a year ago on July 22, 2021 at her home. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Carissa was born on August 23, 1992 in Rock Springs, WY, to Nadine Frances (Haines) Byars and James Roger Byars, Jr. She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated in the top 10 of her class from Rock Springs High School in 2010. She then moved to New York City and graduated, with honors, from New York University in 2014. She created her own major in the field of Environmental Sustainability.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO