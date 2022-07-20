ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Mill Street Closure in Lake Charles Starting July 20

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 1 day ago
Mill Street Closure in Lake Charles Starting July 20. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, the City of Lake Charles...

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

