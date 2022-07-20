Madisonville ‘drug house’ raid nets four arrests

(Photo via Monroe County Sheriff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department executed a search warrant at a Mason Road residence on Tuesday, July 19.

According to Sheriff Tommy Jones, 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found in the home along with other contraband. Jones added that the home was “a known drug house and several complaints have been received about the property.”

Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges and the owner of the home was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling. During the search, another person with an active warrant against them was arrested.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Jones said the search and arrest will hopefully stop the drug activity reported at the home.