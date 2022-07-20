ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Pizza place fundraises for injured former Cabell Midland football player

By Chloe Snodgrass
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeToy_0gleK0ZN00
Pies & Pints
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFdPe_0gleK0ZN00
Jakob Caudill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Pies & Pints wrapped up its fundraiser for former Cabell Midland football star, Jakob Caudill.

Jakob Caudill was hospitalized after he fell and suffered a brain injury on July 4. He is currently in an induced coma.

Organizers of the event call it a success.

Pies and Pints will be donating 45% of all non-alcoholic dine-in and carry-out sales on Tuesday to the Caudill family to help get Jakob back on his feet.

The fundraiser finished at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
Cabell County, WV
Society
Metro News

Scruggs becomes last addition to Best Virginia’s roster

Four days before the start of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional, Best Virginia has added an 11th and final player to its roster. Tamon Scruggs, a 6-foot-4 native of South Charleston who went on to play five seasons at WVU Tech, is the latest addition to Best Virginia.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Kentucky and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With heat index values up to 100 expected, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The National Weather Service in Charleston said the advisory will extend until 8 p.m. Wednesday in West Virginia for Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson, Lincoln, Roane, Mingo and Boone counties.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Fundraises#Alcoholic#Cabell Midland#Pies Pints
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man pleads guilty to possessing active pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joseph David Bailey, 51, of Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device after a pipe bomb was found at his residence. According to newsandsentinel, on December 24, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence where they found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New barbershop in Ashland offers haircuts and mimosas

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A new barbershop in Ashland is adding a fun twist to the traditional haircut experience. Barbers and barbershops have been around for a long time, but Groomed Lounge in the warehouse district of Ashland is unlike any other. Owner of the Groomed Lounge, B.J. Burcham,...
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

Covid cases force cancellation of some Theatre West Virginia shows

BECKLEY, W.Va. — COVID-19 has hit Theatre West Virginia causing the production to cancel scheduled performances this week at the Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview park near Beckley. The TWV Board of Directors announced Tuesday the cancellation of performances scheduled for Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night of Rocket...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
thelevisalazer.com

John Douglas “Petey” Peters, 60 of Huntington, WV,

John Douglas “Petey” Peters, 60 of Huntington, WV, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. He is the son of John Jarrett & Mary N. (Bartram) Peters, born in Warner Robins, GA, July 6, 1962. He is also survived by sisters, Lisa (Jack) Diamond and Sherra (Steve) Landry and brother, Rodney (Mary Lou) Peters.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Department welcomes five new candidates

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is welcoming five new firefighter candidates! The new recruits are: Adin Sperry Timothy Clark Breadon Johnson Christopher Wilson Michael Neace They were sworn in on Wednesday and started their hands-on training right after the ceremony. Mayor Steve Williams thanked them for their willingness to protect and serve […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged in drunken driving wreck that killed fetus

A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving wreck that killed an unborn child. The Kanawha County sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday’s two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville. Witnesses said Wickline’s northbound vehicle crossed the median and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy