Pizza place fundraises for injured former Cabell Midland football player

Pies & Pints

Jakob Caudill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Pies & Pints wrapped up its fundraiser for former Cabell Midland football star, Jakob Caudill.

Jakob Caudill was hospitalized after he fell and suffered a brain injury on July 4. He is currently in an induced coma.

Organizers of the event call it a success.

Pies and Pints will be donating 45% of all non-alcoholic dine-in and carry-out sales on Tuesday to the Caudill family to help get Jakob back on his feet.

The fundraiser finished at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.