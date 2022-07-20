ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities Accidentally Release Suspect in Shooting of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being mistakenly released in an April “clerical error,” the U.S. Marshals Service is hunting for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with the February shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, CA
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog Walker#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#French
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off

A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy