Tennessee State

Red Sand Project returns to raise awareness of human trafficking

By Octavia Johnson
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Department of Health and community partners across the state will come together during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30, to participate in the Red Sand Project.

The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition that brings awareness to human trafficking victims; recognizes and helps end human trafficking. Those participating will place non-toxic red sand into the sidewalk cracks to show how survivors have fallen into the cracks in society.

“We want organizations, community partners, and advocates to come together for people in our communities,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. “With this project, we hope the sight of red sand in cracks in the sidewalk will keep victims from falling through the cracks in our awareness and systems meant to support them.”

In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 10,583 situations involving human trafficking , with 153 cases reported in Tennessee . In 2019, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified about 11,500 trafficking situations , with 180 cases reported in Tennessee .

TDH has reported that about 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide.

“Tennessee communities need to be aware that human trafficking can happen to anyone anywhere,” said Tennessee Department of Family Health and Wellness Assistant Commissioner, Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, MD, FAAP. “We want every member of the community to be aware of risk factors for human trafficking and know how to connect potential victims with assistance.”

The Red Sand Project will also host educational events and provide resources for anyone who needs assistance. To see a nearby Red Sand Project in the area, contact a local health department or visit a local Welcome Center.

For those who need help escaping human trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

For more information on human trafficking and the Red Sand Project, visit the redsandproject.org and humantraffickinghotline.org .

