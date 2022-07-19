ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 cats recovered from apartment

By OptimistPrime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A person in an apartment contacted Lane County Animal Services and let them know they were leaving their apartment due to eviction, and that they were leaving behind a lot of cats. Eugene Animal Services...

eugenedailynews.com

Tim Chuey Area Status Report

Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 18 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 14 in the Good category measuring . Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 16 in the Good category measuring Ozone. EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN COUNT. Grass………………………………… LOW (3)...
EUGENE, OR
LCSO Case #22-4007 — Death Investigation

LCSO Case #22-4007 — Death Investigation – 07/21/22. Last night at approximately 7:51pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned in Waldo Lake. Deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Officer Observance & Community Assistance Lead to Burglary Arrest

Incident: Officer observance & community assistance lead to burglary arrest. Location: Springfield, OR (Summit Blvd.) Date/Time: July 19, 2022 / 1321 Hours (1:21 PM) More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpio@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Sgt. Brian Keetle. INVOLVED SUSPECT:. Westbrook, John Dwight 39 Year Old Male. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On 07/19/22...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Update, man sentenced in murder of his grandparents

Eugene Police Violent Crimes detectives continued detailed and thorough work on the case of two elderly person’s deaths by their grandson. Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez was arrested and VCU’s primary detective submitted the case to the Lane County District’s Attorney. On June 14, the investigation reached a conclusion when Borden Cortez pled guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to the murder of his grandparents. He was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms, one for each victim. He could be eligible for parole after a minimum sentence of 50 years in Oregon Department of Corrections.
EUGENE, OR
Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. A...
EUGENE, OR
Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Joint Operation: Oregon Country Fair Saturation patrols

Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Joint Operation: Oregon Country Fair Saturation patrols – 07/18/22. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Man arrested after shot fired call at W. Broadway/Willamette Aly

On July 10 around 2:37 a.m., Eugene Police were called to a report of a handgun shot near W. Broadway and Willamette Aly. Multiple officers arrived and learned there had been two people fighting. One of them, later identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, age 27, of Eugene, was reported to have started to leave and then shot a handgun and then fled, along with the man he had been fighting with. Officers arrived and flooded the area to find the shooter. He was located at 13th Avenue and High Street at the 7-Eleven. A friend, Emmanuel Bagumira, age 36, of Eugene, was with him and both were safely detained without incident. A firearm was recovered.
EUGENE, OR
