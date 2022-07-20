ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

15-year-old drowns in swimming pond at Columbia Co. campground

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago

LODI, Wis. — A 15-year-old drowned in a pond at a campground near Lodi Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Smokey Hollow Campground north of Lodi just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of a teenager who had gone under the water but hadn’t resurfaced. First responders found the 15-year-old roughly 50 minutes after they had last been seen.

The teen, from Chicago, was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The teen’s name has not been released.

