Oakland City University adding sprint football

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) College football is returning to southwestern Indiana. Oakland City University is adding sprint football.

Sprint football is just like regular football, except there is a weight limit. Players must weigh 178 pounds or less.

“I’m so excited to be the only college football program in southern Indiana in over 25 years,” says new head coach Todd Miller. “I think the southern Indiana population will really embraces us because they don’t have anywhere else to go on Saturday and I hope to bring them out here.”

Oakland City will begin play in 2023. All home games will be played at Wood Memorial high school.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).