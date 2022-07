Veteran heavyweight fighter Joey Dawejko (21-10-4, 12 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, will make a triumphant return to the ring Thursday, September 1 at 7 pm when he steps through the ropes at Parx Casino in an eight-round bout against Mike Marshall (6-3-1, 4 KOs) out of Danbury, CT. Dawejko, for training purposes, has been a sparring partner for former WBO/WBA/IBF world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO