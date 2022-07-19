Ted Williams: Dedication To Service and The Law

House Armed Services Committee member Jim Banks ripped the Jan. 6 Committee for its partisan hearings, saying they have proven nothing on "Hannity." JIM BANKS: The verdict is in. The January 6 committee is a complete dud. Remember this was all about blocking Republicans from winning back the House majority and keeping Donald Trump’s name off the ballot when he runs again in 2024. They’re going to end up spending over $10 million. They’ve interviewed over a thousand people, they have 100,000 documents in their possession, most of which that they are not willing to make public, and this is the best that they can do, this hearing tonight, the capstone event, the prime time hearing, this is the best that they can do.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO