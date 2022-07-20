ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington names new City Manager

By Kayla Morton
 1 day ago
The City of Burlington has appointed Craig Honeycutt as its next City Manager (Morgan Lasater/City of Burlington).

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – After 55 applications, the City of Burlington has named a new City Manager.

Craig Honeycutt has been promoted from the Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services and will assume the new role on Aug. 16, an official news release said Tuesday night.

“The city is currently in the process of working through the terms and these will be announced at the August 16th City Council meeting. That same night Honeycutt will take the Oath of Office,” the news release said.

The City said Honeycutt brings 29 years of government management experience in North Carolina to the position after obtaining his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from UNC Pembroke and a Master of Public Administration from Western Carolina University.

Burlington City Council held a special meeting on Monday, finished it up on Tuesday, and finalized the selection of Honeycutt following all interviews, the news release said.

