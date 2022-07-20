ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, WI

Keith E. “Smokey” Kamps

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Keith Emil Kamps, 83, of Belmont, passed away suddenly on July 11 after a long battle with many health issues. Keith, known to many as Smokey, was born May 7, 1939, in Platteville, to Emil and Ella (Speth) Kamps. When he was a young child, his family moved to the Speth...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Kathy P. Magby

Kathy P. Magby, 75, of New Glarus, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Private family memorial services will be at the Melby Funeral Home, with burial of cremains at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald J. Feisst

Middleton- Gerald J. (Jerry) Feisst, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Juneau, WI the son of Theodore and Bernadette (Manning) Feisst. He attended Madison East High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy on board the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. He worked as a welder at the Wisconsin Foundry & Machine Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers & Packers. He loved to attend his grandsons’ sporting events & activities. Jerry also liked to attend his great grandchildren’s school & sports events before his dementia diagnosis.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Carol R. Clausius

Services for Carol R. Clausius, 93, of Richland Center, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 am. Carol passed away Saturday, July 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Burial will be in the family plot at the Richland Center Cemetery.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Karen Griggel

Karen Griggel, age 84 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Jon “Erik” Kardasz

STOUGHTON – Jon “Erik” Kardasz, born on July 16, 1968, moved onward into peace, Sunday, July 10, 2022, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Erik was born from the union of LeAlyce and William John Kardasz: A blend of two hearts which formed the foundation of Erik’s soul.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Diane M. Nelson

Diane M. Nelson, 78, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. Diane was born on February 8, 1944, in Monroe, the daughter of John and Frances (Leuenberger) Bauman. Diane was a 1962 graduate of Monroe High School and married Don Nelson on August 23, 1964. After raising her children, Diane operated Sugar River Enterprises for several years. She has been the owner of Fairfield Acres in rural Monroe for the past nine years. She attended Martintown Community Church and enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, gardening and canning.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

M. Joan Balk

M. Joan Balk of Dodgeville, WI entered Heaven on her 90th Birthday on July 17, 2022. She was born of Vincent and Viola Polodna on July 17, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Joan married Joe Balk on August 9, 1949, prior to moving to Dodgeville in the early ’50s. Together, they had six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

John L. Wolfgram

John L. Wolfgram, 69, of Muscoda died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 12, 1952, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Bublitz) Wolfgram. Per John’s request, no formal funeral services will be held. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

