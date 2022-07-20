ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News. Khloe Kardashian is soaking up her final days as a mom of one. After a nearly week-long social media hiatus, the 38-year-old returned to the 'gram, sharing several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson having some fun...

Kathy Herson
1d ago

I really don't think anybody cares about what your family is doing to get another baby. I'm so glad your ex is seeing somebody else and dodged a bullet. I think your family has issues. and I feel sorry for the baby that's going to be born into your family. I thank God your other child looks like your ex.

The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
E! News

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
