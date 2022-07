WATCH: Officers leave flowers at memorial for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death at Florida home. Three Longwood police officers brought flowers and balloons to a growing memorial outside a home where a four-year-old girl was stabbed to death this week. Her 12-year-old sister was also stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say their father is a person of interest in the case.

LONGWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO