ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Big Tuesday at Steamer Lane: South swell lights up Santa Cruz surf breaks

By Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0088kF_0gleHHb600
Big Tuesday at Steamer Lane: South swell lights up Santa Cruz surf breaks (Photo by Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Days like Tuesday are the kind Santa Cruz surfers dream about.

And call in sick for.

Head-high to well-overhead waves from a southern hemisphere storm brought out the area's ridiculous amount of surfing talent — but there was even enough for the Average Joes and Janes to get their fair share of shredding in as well.

This swell marched upward through the Pacific after bringing massive code red conditions to Tahiti last week, then to the southern shores of Hawaii's islands over the weekend.

While not exactly code red emergency conditions Tuesday, there were solid waves to be found all over Santa Cruz and many spots were most definitely "expert only."

There will be more of the same on Wednesday before the ocean tapers back down to mortal conditions on Thursday.

Stay safe around Mother Ocean and know your limits.

More on the Santa Cruz surfing scene

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey secures $1 million for urban diversion and water supply project at Lake El Estero

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey said they received $1 million from the state for an urban diversion and water supply project within the Lake El Estero watershed. This three-year project was proposed to help capture excess fresh water from the lake that would have ended up in Monterey Bay. This extra water would The post Monterey secures $1 million for urban diversion and water supply project at Lake El Estero appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
lookout.co

Ask Lookout: Are there any big plans for that empty lot at 41st and Soquel?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. If you find yourself staring at brake lights at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive and your eyes begin to wander, you might have noticed a big, empty parcel, weeds now growing amid a few small dilapidated structures and beat-up cars.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Boat washes ashore on Capitola Beach

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A boat washed up on Capitola Beach Wednesday morning. Niels Kisling Niels Kisling Niels Kisling The Harbormaster added that the boat broke lose and washed ashore. Nobody was hurt and no damage was reported at the harbor in general. Long period swells contain plenty of energy as seen by this beached vessel The post Boat washes ashore on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamer Lane#Lights Up#Tahiti#Lookout Local Santa Cruz
L.A. Weekly

Dylan Charette Killed in Car Crash on State Route 9 [Santa Cruz, CA]

Solo Vehicle Accident on State Route 9 Left One Fatality. According to the initial reports, the incident occurred when a southbound Toyota Tacoma veered off the road and hit a power pole. It continued off the roadway and overturned down the dirt embankment where it hit a tree. California Highway...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Internet provider to host event in San Juan Bautista

Garlic.Com is hosting a free ice cream social July 21 at Vertigo Coffee Roasters in San Juan Bautista from 6-8:30 p.m. According to a news release, the free event will include free coffee and ice cream sundaes, music, games, trivia and prizes. The release said Garlic.com, whose parent company South...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
QSR Web

Watsonville, California Taco Bell to reopen after remodel

The Watsonville, California, Taco Bell has been remodeled and will reopen July 22, according to a press release. "We are excited to welcome back our guests to the Watsonville Taco Bell and share with them our modernized restaurant," SG Ellison, president of franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group, said in the release. "We've given the restaurant a brand-new look from the inside out and added some features that elevate the guest experience. We've also upgraded our operations, so our crew can better serve our customers."
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Campus evacuated in San Jose due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of affordable homes could replace southwest San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A big residential complex with hundreds of affordable homes and some retail might replace a San Jose shopping center, plans being floated at city hall show. An estimated 280 homes would be developed on the site of a shopping center at the corner of Union Avenue and South Bascom Avenue in southwest San Jose, according to a very preliminary proposal filed with San Jose planners.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: More parking coming soon

The construction of a new parking lot in downtown Gilroy got a little help from the Gilroy City Council during a groundbreaking ceremony on July 14. The 140-spot lot, at a cost of $2,310,000, will take over a vacant lot and the former Gilroy Demonstration Garden at the corner of Seventh and Eigleberry streets. It will include electric vehicle charging stations, ADA-compliant curb ramps, lighting, landscaping, bicycle lockers, a pathway connecting to downtown and associated signing and striping. The parking lot is expected to open to the public in early 2023.
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
944
Followers
771
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy