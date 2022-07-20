ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Parrott defeats establishment-backed Foldi in Maryland House GOP primary

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Maryland state Del. Neil Parrott was projected to win the GOP primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with incumbent Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. ET.

Parrott defeated five other candidates, including former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi, in the primary. Foldi garnered a number of major endorsements, including from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Parrott’s primary win comes nearly two years after he lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20 points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

Terry Garvin
1d ago

Another Trump win. The more the media and the swamp try to wash him away the more We the People resist....

