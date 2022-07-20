ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel to Red: SK’s Brutti drafted by Cincinnati

By Morey Hershgordon
 5 days ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown’s Ben Brutti was the only RIIL high school baseball player picked Tuesday in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The right hander, who consistently throws in the 90s, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 11th round.

Watch the feature story in the above video. For more, click here .

