The Lakewood Rent Fiasco: An Exclusive Discussion with Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles

On Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack, along with paraphernalia. The driver, Renee Marturano (55 years old from Toms River) and the passenger, Austin Kaiser (37 years old from Lakewood) were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaiser was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to turn over a CDS, and being under the influence of a CDS. Marturano was additionally charged with failure to use a turn signal, unsafe lane change and delaying traffic. Both subjects were lodged in Ocean County Jail.

BRICK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO