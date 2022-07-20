ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF LEMON GROVE NEIGHBORS COPING WITH STORM DRAIN SINKHOLE, CITY FILES OBJECTION

Cover picture for the articlePhoto of Taylor Farson with damaged pipeline on her property, via GoFundMe by Shawn Farson. July 19, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — After a two year campaign, a group of neighbors have won a lawsuit that rules the City of Lemon Grove take responsibility for repairing a treacherous backyard drainage...

Chula Vista Couple Wins Otay WaterSmart Landscape Contest

Program Exhibits the Importance of Water-Efficient Yards During Drought. Homeowners Bryan and Denee Felber have earned the title “Best in District” in the Otay Water District’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. The 2,143 square feet of turf they converted to a drought-tolerant garden in 2015 continues to beautify the neighborhood and save water for the Chula Vista residents.
Needles, CA: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California early morning last Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
Hidden tracking device, packages taped under woman's car

SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego. "The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department. Mechanics went under...
250 pounds of pills with fentanyl found hidden in truck's spare tire, gas tank in San Diego County

A massive amount of fentanyl was found hidden in the spare tire and gas tank of a truck trying to cross the U.S. border into California, federal officials said this week.U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a black 2015 GMC truck on Interstate 8 in the San Diego County community of Campo, near the Golden Acorn Casino, at about 3 a.m. Monday. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, prompting a search.Multiple bundles concealed in the spare tire and gas tank turned out to contain approximately 250 pounds of pills that tested positive for fentanyl. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of $3,679,000.The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the drugs were turned over to the DEA, and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and up to 100 times more potent that morphine. A miniscule amount is enough to cause a fatal overdose, and the amount seized on Monday was enough to kill more than 40 million people.Fatal overdoses during the pandemic surged among teens due to the increasing use of fentanyl in fake pills, according to a UCLA study.
ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
Armed Carjacker Steals Man’s ’84 Mercedes-Benz in Ocean Crest-Area

A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
East County wildfire halted at 3 acres

RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Ramona was halted at 3 acres, officials said. The blaze ignited shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Voorhees Lane and Highland Valley Road in eastern San Diego County, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said in an email. Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire from above and limit the spread to only a small area.
