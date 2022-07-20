ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County, Eloy declare state of emergency: Many still left without power after powerful storm

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state of emergency has been declared in Pinal County...

www.fox10phoenix.com

KTAR.com

Thousands in Pinal County still cut off from power after storm damage

PHOENIX – Over 7,000 power customers south of metro Phoenix were still unplugged Tuesday, after monsoon storms brought down transmission towers and lines earlier this week. Arizona Public Service’s outage map showed about 7,100 customers in the the Eloy-Arizona City area of Pinal County remained without electricity. The...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Voters Will Receive a Second, ‘Municipal Only’ Ballot After 63K Early Ballots Were Sent Out with Errors

In seven municipalities across Pinal County, voters received about 65,000 early ballots with errors related to city and town elections, and officials recently held a live meeting to discuss what voters should expect from new municipal-only ballots. “Effective now, impacted voters can go to their local voting site and they...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon storm cuts power overnight to thousands in the Valley

PHOENIX — A wild weekend across the Valley continues as another monsoon system makes its way across the Phoenix area. Track the system near you with the 12News interactive weather radar and see current traffic conditions here. Top developments. Tens of thousands of people lost power overnight, mainly near...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death west of Tucson. According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

