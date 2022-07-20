ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

drainage pipe lawsuit

eastcountymagazine.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURT RULES IN FAVOR OF LEMON GROVE NEIGHBORS COPING WITH STORM DRAIN SINKHOLE, CITY FILES...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Judge blocks Caltrans' plans to clear Oakland homeless encampment

OAKLAND -- A federal judge on Tuesday granted a temporary order blocking Caltrans from clearing a homeless encampment under the MacArthur Maze highway interchange in Oakland.The Wood Street encampment was set to be dismantled beginning Wednesday, nine days after the latest fire at the site which prompted the closure of multiple ramps in the busy interchange connecting Interstate 80, Interstate 580 and Interstate 880. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the restraining order against Caltrans, the city of Oakland, Alameda County, and Burlington Northern Santa...
OAKLAND, CA
The Center Square

Investigation begins into transformer explosion at Hoover Dam

(The Center Square) – Officials have begun to examine what could have caused a transformer to explode at the Hoover Dam. Videos from tourists show a loud sound followed by a piece of machinery bursting into flames alongside the dam’s wall Tuesday morning. In a statement, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jaci L. Gould revealed the equipment that failed.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy