ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire. Earlier this month flames tore through multiple units at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. After the flames were extinguished, the hamster from Swan Valley Middle School was unaccounted for and...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

One person hospitalized after Bay City house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Bay City on Thursday, according to the fire chief. The fire broke out at a home in the area of Mountain Street and Jenny Street on Thursday, July 21. There is no word yet on what...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday evening, July 21

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint police, MSP seek information related to shooting

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old male from Flint in critical condition on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2000 block of Arlington Ave. just before 10...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Saginaw County, MI
Accidents
WNEM

Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to...
CARO, MI
WNEM

Firefighters: House total loss after early morning fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department is investigating a house fire that engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, July 20. Crews responded to the scene at Chippewa Street between Paterson Street and Witherbee Street in the city of Flint at 5:19 a.m. Officials say the fire started in...
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamster#Condominiums#Fire Department#Accident#Swan Valley Middle School
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland police ask for help identifying theft suspects

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives in Midland are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a crime, and the owner of a vehicle. The two men are being investigated in relation to a theft at multiple apartment complexes, the Midland Police Department said. Detectives also want help identifying the...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

First Warn 5: Thursday Evening Forecast, July 21st

Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, July 20th

One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four Thumb Area teens suspected of B&E at Bay Port smoke shop

A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
BAY PORT, MI
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp.

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro. House approves $21M for projects across mid-Michigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives will help support small businesses,...
CARO, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Sebewaing for Stealing Gas

Police in Sebewaing recently arrested a Bay City man for stealing gas from vehicles. An investigation began after multiple vehicles had holes drilled into their gas tanks, where police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Brawford would collect the fuel. Police set up a bait vehicle at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick where gas had been stolen at an earlier date and were able to identify the suspect’s truck. A resident later saw the vehicle and provided police with the license plate number, allowing them to track Brawford down and make the arrest. According to police, Brawford has also admitted to stealing catalytic converters.
SEBEWAING, MI
9&10 News

Auburn Man Dies After Drowning in Burt Lake

A 42-year-old Auburn man died after drowning in Burt Lake on Saturday, according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies got a call about a possible drowning on Saturday around 4:58 p.m., and the Cheboygan County Dive Team was sent to Burt Lake to begin a search and recovery operation.
AUBURN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy