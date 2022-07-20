ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo Of All His Kids, Including Secret Daughter Daisy Lowe, 33

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfB97_0gleD3tf00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It’s a fun family night for Gavin Rossdale‘s bunch! The 36-year-old rocker shared a glimpse of his home life on Instagram on July 19 by sharing a sweet snapshot of him at dinner with his four kids, daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, and sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. “Welcome to my world .the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me,” he began in the caption of the post. “oh the joy they bring .and yes there’s chewy bottom left.and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized.”

Gavin smiled a proud smile as he sat at a dinner table with his adorable brood around him. Kingston stood to his left and had his right arm lovingly wrapped around his dad, while Zuma stood behind him. Daisy sat to the right of her dad and donned a red dress and had her arm around Apollo, who sat next to her. The men in the photo dressed casually in an array of black and white tees and tank tops.

A picture of all of Gavin’s children together is a rare one. Daisy was a result of a one-night stand between the Bush frontman and Pearl Lowe, 51, in 1989. Gavin was not made aware of his daughter until he took a paternity test in 2004, two years after he married singer Gwen Stefani, 52. In March, Daisy admitted she and Gavin experienced a “rocky start” to their relationship while appearing on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast. However, once she found out that Gavin was her father, and not her godfather, which she was originally told, she said it all made sense. “The funny thing was, the moment that I found out that he could be my dad, I was like, ‘Oh this makes perfect sense.’ We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities,” she recalled.

Gavin shares his boys with Gwen, who they welcomed into the world through the course of their relationship, which ended in 2015. According to a source close to the No Doubt singer, the former spouses only communicate when it’s about their children, and that’s it. “Gavin and Gwen don’t have a relationship except with the kids. They do not communicate often and it’s as minimal as possible,” they revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “They have lived very separate lives for a while now and don’t get along.”

And while a family photo is rare, Gavin has taken to his Instagram before to show off his kids. In May, he hopped online to wish his eldest son a happy 16th birthday. “happy birthday sweet 16 kingston you changed my life forever and i will never be the same again,” he wrote in the heartfelt post, which featured an image of his lookalike son with his arms behind his head. “you are a force of light . you have bloomed like an ancient spirit. i am thrilled for what is to come. i watch with great pride and excitement . with so much tragedy in the news it makes me even more grateful for you and the inspiration you bring to those who love you.”

Plus, in January, he shared an equally sentimental message about his eldest child, Daisy, for her special day. “happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day – the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister .we love you so much and we are in awe of you,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of her smiling with a birthday sundae.

And on New Year’s Day, he took to his ‘gram to wish followers a happy new year with a photo of him with all three of his boys. “HAPPY NEW YEAR -it’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ?-it’s great we get to start again,” he said. “here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness -these holiday times can be challenging to so many people -life is not easy for anyone – may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline – with love from mine to yours.”

Comments / 6

Related
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Pearl Lowe
Person
Daisy Lowe
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy