ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Northern Santa Barbara County White men statistically most likely to die

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a White non-Hispanic man living in northern Santa Barbara County, you’re more likely to die than people from other...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Leading Causes of Death Revealed in New Report

Over the past three years, the death rate for Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic residents declined by 40 percent, while the death rate for White non-Hispanic residents increased by 46 percent. Between 2018 and 2020, the White death rate — 899.5 per 100,000 — was the highest in the county and nearly three times higher than the death rate for Hispanic residents. This information comes courtesy of a new report on the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Hits COVID Code Red as Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso Departs

This past Tuesday, the fond farewells showered upon Van Do-Reynoso — who stepped down last week after five very long years as Santa Barbara County’s public health director just as the county’s COVID risk level moved to “high” — by the county supervisors was infused with a sense of urgency and intimacy common to people who have spent too much time hunkered down in the same foxhole.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Ojai, California

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles by car and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, Ojai has long been a go-to place for Angelenos to get away and recharge. The town is tucked into a valley of the same name, surrounded by mountain ranges. A feeling of serenity permeates the main street (Ojai Ave.) and the encompassing landscape is lush with citrus and avocado groves, wildflower fields, and hiking trails. Against this beautiful backdrop, a burgeoning restaurant scene has taken shape, one that displays the open-heartedness and geniality for which the town is known. In the last year alone, a flurry of creative, warm, and downright delicious bakeries and restaurants have opened their doors to celebrate the bounty of a wonderful agricultural region.
OJAI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Likely To Die#Non Hispanic
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tree Removal Scheduled on Milpas Street

The City’s Urban Forestry Program will be removing a Ficus microcarpa, Indian Laurel fig in front of the property located at 519 N. Milpas Street. The removal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thelog.com

The Ventura Harbor Village Has Options for Summertime Fun!

VENTURA— This year’s summer theme at the Ventura Harbor Village is “Find Your Seaside,” as the harbor kicks off summer with its summer music series and new summer themed treats. On tap for summer by the sea is a new pop-up photo experience awaiting guests to...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Cruz Island’s Unsolved Mystery

In a far corner of what was once a large ranch vegetable garden, along the lane that leads into the Main Ranch on Santa Cruz Island, stands a 19th-century wooden seed house, painted white with yellow trim. Long ago, it was used for storage of gardening tools and supplies. Against one wall is a cabinet full of small drawers identified with labels, some in Italian, as to the types of seeds within.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s New Interim Police Chief: ‘I’m Just a Footnote’

Marylinda Arroyo’s professional résumé is bursting with historical firsts. She’s the first woman officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant. She’s the first woman to make captain, the first to be elevated to the rank of commander, and now ​— ​as of last week — the first to be named the city’s interim police chief. Arroyo may also happen to be the first person diagnosed with dyslexia to run the department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

1777 Las Tunas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Mid-century Modern Architectural Gem located on one of the most coveted Upper Riviera ridge-top roads. The home is blessed with the rare combination of striking four-island ocean views, and the equally-remarkable picturesque cityscape of Santa Barbara. Designed by noted local architect Robert S. Grant as his personal residence, the home features myriad details that will delight modernists. The private area of the home includes two bedrooms, two baths, and a bunk/office. The living area, kitchen, and primary bedroom and bath are situated within the floorplan to fully capture the sweeping views framed by expansive windows. Sited on a one acre parcel dotted with ancient oaks, and located well below the road, the home affords the luxury of space and privacy. Tranquil Francheschi Park is nearby, while Old Mission Santa Barbara, downtown restaurants and shopping are minutes away by car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Small homeless camp fire in Santa Maria riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire near the Santa Maria riverbed on Wednesday morning, according to incident response pages. The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. in the Santa Maria riverbed near Highway 101, and plumes of heavy smoke quickly appeared. The California...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy