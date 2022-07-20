Yarmouth Fire Department responds to call at Cousins Island power plant

JAY (WGME) -- A Livermore woman was killed, and another woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in North Jay on Wednesday. Police told the Sun Journal a Subaru Outback and a Ford Edge collided head-on near the intersection of Maxwell Road on Route 4. The driver of the...
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police in Westbrook found a man dead near the Presumpscot River Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a report of a male unconscious in the river around 6:30 p.m. He was found dead by police by the shore on Brown Street. The investigation into his death...
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says I-295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road. Police say the wires were down around mile marker 12. CMP has confirmed that there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in Falmouth because of this incident. I-295...
SEBAGO (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power as strong storms slammed the Lakes Region Thursday night. Trees and wires were knocked down in Standish and Sebago. Power was knocked out at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 115 in Windham after a transformer...
LISBON (WGME) -- A Mainer found an apparent grenade in Lisbon on Monday. A Lisbon resident unearthed what appeared to be a grenade while digging near a stump on Spring St. around 6:30 p.m. Lisbon Fire and Police responded and kept people away because they weren't sure if the suspected...
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- After a three-day search, Capitol Police say they have captured a man who escaped from an in-custody Maine group home. Police say 32-year-old Anthony Waack was placed into the custody of the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta after he was found not criminally responsible for multiple charges of theft, burglary, and failing to stop for police in Androscoggin County.
SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released more images of a family that hasn't been seen since early July. The surveillance images show Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen at the Walmart in the town of Mexico on July 2. The Maine Warden Service is searching...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A murder suspect from Maine has been arrested in Mexico. Police say 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland was arrested late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico. He's accused of killing his girlfriend, 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, in a hit-and-run in Acadia National Park back in June. Lester was also...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – Maine is known for its beaches, especially in Southern Maine, but for some, they’re hard to access. That’s why Old Orchard Beach is now trying to make it an easy ride to the shore for people who need it. Ten wheelchairs are...
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man is accused of murdering a Massachusetts man. Police found 20-year-old John Paquin suffering from gunshot wounds on Howe Street Sunday night. Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston has been charged with murder. “When we heard the gunshots, they came out to check the...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A business owner in Deering Oaks Park in Portland says some homeless campers are driving her customers away. Victoria "Queenie" Thayer opened Queenie's Castle this summer. Campers are now on two sides of her sandwich shop. Police say one camper, caught on surveillance video, walked off with...
SACO (WGME) -- Asylum-seeking families are starting to move into a hotel in Saco. About 300 people, including dozens of children, are expected to arrive there by mid-September. "It's really an honor to be part of this work," Julie Allaire with Catholic Charities Maine said. "This is a new opportunity...
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – The annual TD Beach to Beacon 10k is back in person for the first time since 2019. Mile markers went up Wednesday along the route from Crescent Beach to Portland Head Light. More than 6,000 runners completed the race in 2019. Registration usually fills up...
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Chipotle employees in Augusta say they're outraged after the company announced plans to permanently close their store shortly after they moved to unionize. Last month, the store became the first Chipotle in America to file a petition to unionize. Chipotle insists that's not why they're closing...
PORTLAND, Maine -- Maine Medical Center’s Chair of the Department of Medicine recently donated his kidney to a former patient. He’s hoping to inspire others to give the gift of life. Dr. Aji Djamali recently donated his kidney to a former patient at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...
LIMINGTON (WGME) -- Aviation lovers have the chance to own an airport in Maine. 43 acres of land and 43,000 square feet could be yours for $2.5 million. Kevin Fletcher at Keller Williams says the current owner of the Limington Airport in Limington is retiring. "He's owned it for a...
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- There are plans to build condos in Cape Elizabeth at the same site of a proposed affordably housing project that residents rejected. According to the town's website, developers are proposing 18 condos near town hall with just two listed as "affordable" and the other 16 at "market rate.”
