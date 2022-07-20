ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth Fire Department responds to call at Cousins Island power plant

By Matthew Bourgault, WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH (WGME) -- The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine woman killed, another critically injured in head-on crash in Jay

JAY (WGME) -- A Livermore woman was killed, and another woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in North Jay on Wednesday. Police told the Sun Journal a Subaru Outback and a Ford Edge collided head-on near the intersection of Maxwell Road on Route 4. The driver of the...
JAY, ME
WPFO

Man found dead near Presumpscot River in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police in Westbrook found a man dead near the Presumpscot River Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a report of a male unconscious in the river around 6:30 p.m. He was found dead by police by the shore on Brown Street. The investigation into his death...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

I-295 temporarily closed north of Falmouth due to wires in roadway

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says I-295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road. Police say the wires were down around mile marker 12. CMP has confirmed that there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in Falmouth because of this incident. I-295...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Thousands without power as strong storms slam Lakes Region

SEBAGO (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power as strong storms slammed the Lakes Region Thursday night. Trees and wires were knocked down in Standish and Sebago. Power was knocked out at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 115 in Windham after a transformer...
SEBAGO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yarmouth, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Yarmouth, ME
Yarmouth, ME
Accidents
WPFO

Mainer finds apparent grenade in Lisbon

LISBON (WGME) -- A Mainer found an apparent grenade in Lisbon on Monday. A Lisbon resident unearthed what appeared to be a grenade while digging near a stump on Spring St. around 6:30 p.m. Lisbon Fire and Police responded and kept people away because they weren't sure if the suspected...
LISBON, ME
WPFO

Criminal detainee who escaped from Maine psychiatric center captured in New Hampshire

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- After a three-day search, Capitol Police say they have captured a man who escaped from an in-custody Maine group home. Police say 32-year-old Anthony Waack was placed into the custody of the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta after he was found not criminally responsible for multiple charges of theft, burglary, and failing to stop for police in Androscoggin County.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#Accident#The Wyman Energy Center
WPFO

Cumberland County Jail inmate who died on July 6 identified

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPFO

New mural in downtown Portland encourages people to shop locally

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy