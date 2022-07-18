ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Brian Byrd Body Discovered

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Injured In Crash On Ivy Bend Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured Wednesday in a crash on Ivy Bend Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Timmothy Murray, 25, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle had a mechanical failure that caused Murray to lose control. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash shut down busy Jefferson City intersection Friday morning

A three-vehicle crash shut down Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City on Friday morning. A press release from Jefferson City Police Lt. Dave Williams states that the crash happened Friday at 6:54 am in the 500 block of Missouri Boulevard. According to the release, Kayla A. Morgan, 28, of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man charged with assaulting detective in Dallas County

An Eldon man is facing charges in Dallas County after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a detective. Dakota McComb, 23, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. The trail to McComb started Sunday night, when a Dallas County deputy...
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about eight days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com

OPEN HOUSE: Family Home in Osage Beach - 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath $314,900 - Saturday

Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Lake Ozark Attorney Found Dead, Investigation Underway

Authorities with the Osage Beach Police Department and Camden County Sheriff’s Office say they have located the body of a local attorney. Lake Ozark attorney Brian Byrd was reported missing on Sunday, July 10th after not being heard from that evening. Byrd had been reported missing for eight days...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach man arrested with nearly a pound of meth heads to trial next April

A Sunrise Beach man found with almost a pound of methamphetamine is scheduled for a jury trial. A Camden County judge scheduled Roy Johnson last Friday for a five-day jury trial to begin April 10, 2023. Johnson is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Motorcycle Crash Kills Centralia Man, Injures Woman

A motorcycle crash killed one man and injured a woman Saturday in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old William E. Nichols of Centralia, was on Route B, 68 feet north of Osage Bend Road (south of Jeff City) around 2 p.m., when the driver was navigating a curve at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway on the left side, struck a ditch, and became airborne, Nichols and his rider, 51-year-old Melinda J. Swanson, also of Centralia, were ejected from the bike and struck a fence line.
CENTRALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Huge Camdenton Development: City Gives Thumbs-Up To First Phase

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A massive development planned between Camdenton and Linn Creek continues to move forward. MO Lake Development LLC earlier this year announced their plans to develop the near 2,200-acre parcel of land and lake-front property located behind the Camdenton Wal-Mart. This week, on Tuesday, July 19, the...
CAMDENTON, MO
FOX 2

Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri. Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he […]
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

18 Individuals Indicted for Southwest Missouri Meth Operation

18 individuals in and around Southwest Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. According to the Department of Justice, officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms. The federal indictment charges each of the 18 defendants with...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy