ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King among celebrities at 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Josh Peter, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSJOv_0gleBg7300

LOS ANGELES — It was star-studded MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night – on and off the field.

With the likes of Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani putting their talents display at Dodger Stadium during the 92nd All-Star Game, the sellout crowd of 52,518included Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King and a host of other celebrities.

OK, so no Kardashians, Kanye West or Brad Pitt.

But actor Jon Hamm, comedian Tiffany Haddish, actors Jason Bateman and Miles Teller, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former NFL star Terrell Owens and NFLPA head DeMaurice Smithwere on hand. So were Warriors co-owner Peter Guber, race car team owner Chip Ganassi, actor Michael Chiklis, former soccer star Alexi Lalas, and U.S. men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter and midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Washington — wearing a No. 42 Dodgers jersey — participated in a pregame ceremony honoring Jackie Robinson, a Pasadena native who attended UCLA and played for the Dodgers when the team was based in Brooklyn. There is a statue honoring Robinson outside Dodger Stadium.

'FIRST PITCH, FIRST SWING':Shohei Ohtani calls his shot, Clayton Kershaw gets last laugh with pickoff

ALL-STAR BABY:New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil brings newborn son Lucas to MLB All-Star red carpet

By now, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is familiar with the sight of glitterati.

“With LA, what sets it apart from every large market is the seasonal weather,’’ he said last week. “I think there’s a good mix of obviously great talent, but also other industry talent – celebrities that come to ballgames. It’s just a different vibe. It’s not a negative.

“In the East, it gets to be a little vicious and very cynical. Baseball’s hard. Here on the West Coast, it’s a little bit more lax but make no mistake, the guys compete just as hard.”

Major League Baseball clearly sought to develop relationships with Hollywood stars by launching The All-Star House, a new addition to All-Star week. The house, outfitted with batting cages, an MLB gaming room and array of other amenities, was open from Friday through Sunday.

“... select influencers and celebrities will have the opportunity to experience the creative space during special events planned throughout the weekend,’’ MLB said in a news release, and more than a few influencers and celebrities made it to the actual game Tuesday night.

As the All-Star Game got underway, capping five days of pregame activities, Magic saluted Los Angeles.

“The city did a great job,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Alexi Lalas
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Terrell Owens
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Michael Chiklis
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Nflpa#New York Mets#Dodgers
TMZ.com

Yankees Ace Nestor Cortes Proposes To GF After All-Star Game, She Says Yes!

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had a hell of an experience on the mound at his first All-Star Game -- and then he got engaged to his girlfriend!!. The left-handed pitcher just shared the news on his social media page ... saying following his dominant outing in Tuesday night's midsummer classic, he proposed to his GF -- and she said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
The Spun

Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination. For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

541K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy