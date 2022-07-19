Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence charges

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges has pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence and child abuse charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bridges entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, one day after he was formally charged with three domestic violence charges stemming from his arrest in late June.

On Tuesday, District Attorney George Gascón announced that Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," Gascón said in a news release. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Bridges is due back in court on August 19.

The Hornets said the organization its "aware of the charges" filed against Bridges.

"These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor," the Hornets said in a statement Wednesday night. "As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Bridges was arrested on June 29 for "intimate partner violence with injury" after a physical altercation that took place on June 27.

Bridges, a 24-year-old NBA standout who attended Michigan State for two years and is a Flint native, posted $130,000 bond after his arrest, the LA district attorney's office confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Days later, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges' wife and mother of his two young children, took to social media to share photos of Bridges' alleged abuse against her. The pictures show a swollen lip and nose, discolored hands, a swollen wrist, bruises on her ear, arm, back and cuts on her leg.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," Johnson said in her now-deleted Instagram post. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

Johnson claimed the incident happened in front of the couple's children.

"I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better," she wrote. "It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything."

Johnson also shared a photo of her alleged discharge papers from the emergency department, where a series of injuries were listed for her diagnosis: "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle."

Bridges' arrest came one day before the start of NBA free agency, where the restricted free agent was expected to command a big payday.

The case, which involves allegations of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim, remains under investigation by the LAPD.

