ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence charges

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges has pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence and child abuse charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bridges entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, one day after he was formally charged with three domestic violence charges stemming from his arrest in late June.

On Tuesday, District Attorney George Gascón announced that Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," Gascón said in a news release. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Bridges is due back in court on August 19.

MILES BRIDGES' wife posts photos of alleged assault by Charlotte Hornets star

The Hornets said the organization its "aware of the charges" filed against Bridges.

"These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor," the Hornets said in a statement Wednesday night. "As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Bridges was arrested on June 29 for "intimate partner violence with injury" after a physical altercation that took place on June 27.

Bridges, a 24-year-old NBA standout who attended Michigan State for two years and is a Flint native, posted $130,000 bond after his arrest, the LA district attorney's office confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

LAPD: Hornets' Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMgV9_0gleBfEK00
Miles Bridges is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Days later, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges' wife and mother of his two young children, took to social media to share photos of Bridges' alleged abuse against her. The pictures show a swollen lip and nose, discolored hands, a swollen wrist, bruises on her ear, arm, back and cuts on her leg.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," Johnson said in her now-deleted Instagram post. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

Johnson claimed the incident happened in front of the couple's children.

"I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better," she wrote. "It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything."

Johnson also shared a photo of her alleged discharge papers from the emergency department, where a series of injuries were listed for her diagnosis: "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle."

Bridges' arrest came one day before the start of NBA free agency, where the restricted free agent was expected to command a big payday.

The case, which involves allegations of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim, remains under investigation by the LAPD.

Contributing: Tony Garcia

NBA FREE AGENT TRACKER: Darius Garland signs max extension with Cleveland

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence charges

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Miles Bridges
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron

LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Video has been released of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker. Akron police said he fled a traffic stop last week. Body cam footage shows multiple police officers descending upon his vehicle.
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Football hero's killer can't be re-tried for murder

The man who killed former a former NFL player in a New Orleans area road rage incident in 2016 cannot be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the shooting of Joe McKnight. Gasser pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense. The jury convicted Gasser on the lesser charge of manslaughter. But that verdict was later overturned because it came from a non-unanimous jury. Such verdicts were ruled unconstitutional by the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Hornets#Domestic Violence#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Bureau Of Victim Services#Nba#Bridg
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

544K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy