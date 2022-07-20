ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar rises vs euro as traders eye ECB rate decision

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJec1_0gleBaoh00

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Wednesday in a choppy session, but its gains were capped as traders were hesitant to drive big moves ahead of a crucial European Central Bank policy decision on Thursday.

The single currency has rallied about 2% in the last three trading sessions on expectations the ECB might deliver a big 50-bps rate hike and a Reuters report that a key Russian gas pipeline would reopen on time after maintenance.

"The euro popped yesterday on the slight possibility that the ECB would consider a 50 basis point hike," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.

"I think expectations of that have waned a bit this morning especially with the energy crisis back in the headlines."

The European Union told member states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop. read more

Both events - the ECB meeting and the reopening of the Nord Stream 1 conduit after a 10-day shutdown - are due on Thursday, leaving markets on tenterhooks.

"Our expectation is the ECB will only hike 25 bps this month. But the chance of a upside surprise will keep EUR/USD choppy until the decision is released," Doyle said.

The dollar was about 0.52% lower against the euro at $1.01675.

The common currency found little relief from selling pressure after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence motion in the upper house Senate on Wednesday, but three main coalition parties refused to take part in the vote, effectively torpedoing his administration. read more

Against a basket of currencies , the dollar was 0.5% higher at 107.15, not far from the two-decade high of 109.29 touched last week.

The dollar was about 0.1% lower against the yen at 138.29 yen. The Bank of Japan is expected to stick to its dovish stance at its Thursday meeting. .

Sterling weakened against the dollar, as data showed British inflation climbed to its highest rate in 40 years, but only slightly above forecast. Against the dollar, the pound was 0.3% lower at $1.1961. read more

The Canadian dollar slipped about 0.2% against the U.S. dollar after data showed inflation in Canada picked up speed again in June, though the gain missed forecasts. read more

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about 1.67% higher at $23,795.2, on pace for its third straight day of gains, as traders bet the recent bout of weakness that had engulfed the market was over.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
International Business Times

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $1.86 cents to $97.71 a barrel at 1016 GMT after settling below $100 for a second straight session on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Central Bank#Russian#The European Union#The Nord Stream 1
marketplace.org

Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?

The share of U.S. government debt belonging to China has dropped below $1 trillion — the lowest level in 12 years. China has been a big buyer of U.S. debt. So what’s behind the change?. China’s economy has slowed down considerably in recent months. “You’ve had entire...
POLITICS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China warns Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan will have a 'grave impact' and warns of 'strong measures' on deteriorating US-Beijing relationship as she plows ahead with trip next month

China threatened retaliation on Tuesday if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with a planned tripped to Taiwan. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since former Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled there 25 years ago. The trip is reportedly...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

506K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy