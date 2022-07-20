ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Heather Mizeur wins Democratic primary, will face off against Rep. Andy Harris in 1st district

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
-- Heather Mizeur, a former member of the House of Delegates and candidate for governor, has won the Democratic primary in Maryland's 1st congressional district, and will face off against U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R).

With 99% of the precincts tabulated and about 9,300 early votes counted, Mizeur has roughly 69% of the vote. R. David Harden, a former administrator in the U.S. Agency for International Development, was the only other Democrat in the field.

In a statement, Mizeur said, "Folks from the Eastern Shore, Harford and Baltimore counties deserve dignified leadership that turns down the partisan rhetoric and turns up the problem-solving, and with me, that's what they'll get."

The race was thought to be more competitive earlier in the year after the Democrat-controlled Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map, adding a portion that stretched from the Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats.

A judge ruled the map was unconstitutional for diluting Republican votes.

Gov. Larry Hogan approved a redrawn map with more compact districts.

Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in Maryland's U.S. House seats.

Harris was unopposed in his primary.

