ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Athletics-Jamaican trio make women's 200m final after sizzling semis

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb5ZA_0gleBOQ500

EUGENE, Ore., July 19 (Reuters) - Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, fresh from their Jamaican clean sweep in the 100 metres, all qualified for the world 200m final on Tuesday but it was not all plain sailing in a stunningly-fast trio of semi-finals.

Jackson, who messed up horribly in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics when she almost stopped at the line and got overtaken and eliminated made no mistake this time. She roared clear round the bend earning a big enough lead to safely ease down as much as 40 metres out yet still post 21.67 - the fastest of the night and a time only she has bettered this season.

Despite the experience gained from twice being a double sprint gold medallist, Thompson-Herah looked like she took her foot off the gas in the final few metres, almost fatally.

American Tamara Clark and Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith both dipped ahead of her - with two hundredths of a second between all three - but Thomson-Herah's 21.97 was enough to send her into the final as one of two fastest losers.

Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, had an incredible start to stamp her authority on the third heat, easing down to finish in 21.82 ahead of American Abby Steiner - second fastest in the world this year but having to work hard to stay in the Jamaican's slipstream.

Such was the standard of the semis that four women, led by American Jenna Prandini with 22.08, failed to make it to Thursday's showdown despite running times that would have qualified for every previous final.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Women’s Hammer Throw. Gold: Brooke Andersen (USA) — 78.96. Silver: Camryn Rogers (CAN) — 75.52...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Athing Mu on Keely Hodgkinson 800m rivalry: ‘We’re always gonna be here, we’re changing the game’

Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson have shared words of encouragement in waiting rooms before, but all was quiet in the bowels of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium before the women’s 800m final last summer. Mu needed to “lock in” and focus on how she would approach the biggest race of her life. The American 19-year-old went out and controlled the final from start to finish to win Olympic gold, as Hodgkinson gave chase down the home straight to earn silver.Afterwards the tension faded away and the teenage duo hugged and heralded a new era of middle-distance running. “Maybe there was a...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Prandini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Semis#Jamaican#American
The Associated Press

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.
WORLD
Reuters

Golf-Barefoot Korda saves par from water, one off Evian lead

July 21 (Reuters) - Former world number one Nelly Korda removed her shoes and socks and stood ankle-deep in water from where she scrambled to make par before finishing one shot off the first-round lead at the Amundi Evian Championship in France on Thursday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Reuters

Reuters

501K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy