EXCLUSIVE: Family of Uber driver shot, killed in Oakland demands change; police offer reward

By Dion Lim
 2 days ago

Just two days after the daytime shooting of 52-year-old Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung, his family is sharing their heartbreaking story in hopes that it will lead to solutions to gun violence in Oakland.

Judy, who is requesting only her English first name be used, spoke through an interpreter about how a matter of seconds changed her life forever. Judy was Fung's partner of five years.

"She's afraid to even leave her house, and she can't sleep," the interpreter said. "The whole incident happened in less than five seconds. In that span, she lost her boyfriend."

The surveillance video is stunning and disturbing.

VIDEO: Uber driver ambushed, fatally shot while getting ready for work in Oakland, girlfriend says

An Uber driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Oakland Sunday morning, according to police.

Two people in hoodies can be seen approaching Fung's car while he was waiting during his driving shift. The suspects are heard telling Patrick to get out. When he does not, a shot is fired and the young men run off.

"I'm so scared," Judy said in Mandarin. "I don't dare go outside. I just think of him dying."

Judy was buying groceries in Oakland's Chinatown the morning of the crime. It was her son who heard the gunshot and alerted the rest of the family of what happened.

Oakland police are calling this an attempted robbery.

Judy describes her partner as "a hard worker" and continued on to say, "He even works on Sundays. It's because of his job, his hard-working trade, that he got killed."

Her home is close to Little Saigon. ABC7 News was there last month as dozens of business owners spoke out about the crime plaguing their neighborhood and nearby predominately Asian areas.

RELATED: Oakland Little Saigon business owners fed up over daily crime, demand change

"Why us? We are hard-working. We go to work, we pay our bills, but why are we being targeted over and over again? This has to stop," Judy said, wiping tears away from her face.

Through her interpreter, she reiterated the need for more support from the city.

"She wants more help from the city patrolling the neighborhood. She needs more resources to make sure the safety of this neighborhood is protected. She's pleading for help to catch the two perpetrators to bring them to justice as soon as possible," the interpreter said.

It's the same reason why Fung's brother, Ivan, is speaking out too. He hopes that this is the wake-up call to spark change.

"Gun control. There's far too much gun violence. If the government can put together restrictions on gun control, it'll help our society," Ivan said.

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council -- whose president, Steward Chen, helped translate for Judy and Ivan -- is helping with a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

The Oakland Police Department released video footage of the incident in hopes that the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Fung, who was shot on July 17 just after 11 a.m. at the 2000 block of 13th Avenue.

OPD and CrimeStoppers of Oakland announced a reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you know these individuals or have information about this case, please contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

RWxMP
1d ago

Oakland is the wild west of America with its abysmal law enforcement effectiveness and ghetto mentality and image. Oakland should be leveled.

