Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Explains the Film's Approach to Jane's Cancer

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell before Thor: Love and Thunder opened in theaters, Marvel fans suspected that the film would bring to screen an important storyline from the comics in which Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and ends up transformed into the Mighty Thor. Those suspicions were confirmed once the film arrived with Jane's...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Chris Hemsworth Stopped Eating Meat Before Kissing Natalie Portman in "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Chris Hemsworth's Thor bulk-up regimen includes a protein-packed diet that has been serving his muscles — and our eyeballs — well for the last 11 years. While preparing for his role as the Space Viking usually involves eating copious amounts of meat between filming, Hemsworth made a sweet exception in honor of Natalie Portman while filming "Thor: Love and Thunder," Marvel's latest film.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Breaks Silence on Two-Second Thor: Love and Thunder 'Cameo'

We all know for a fact that Thor: Love and Thunder assembles a massive collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters (which seems to be the recurring theme for Phase Four) and if those weren't enough, Taika Waititi has added a few extra cameos to the film that, unfortunately, didn't make their way to the final cut.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Film Star#Marvel
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Rebecca Balding, Actress in Charmed, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, who starred in the original Charmed series and the '70-80s TV show Soap, died at the age of 73 on Monday, July 18th. Deadline confirmed through Balding's husband, actor-director James L. Conway, that she died following a battle with ovarian cancer. Two of her biggest roles came in ABC's Soap, a nighttime spoof of typical daytime soap dramas, and Charmed, the fantasy series starring a trio of witch sisters that aired on The WB for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. Balding's Soap role was of attorney Carol David, where she starred for the show's first two seasons in 1977-1979. As for Charmed, Balding played Elise Rothman, Phoebe Halliwell's (Alyssa Milano) boss at The Bay Mirror.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Hercules Actor Breaks Silence About His MCU Future

Alongside two Mighty Thors roaming around Thor: Love and Thunder, the film also introduced several new characters like Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher and Russell Crowe as the God of Lightning Zeus. However, one big revelation in the film was when Zeus' son made a surprise appearance in...
MOVIES
Variety

Brett Goldstein Asked ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Hannah Waddingham If He Should Do ‘Thor’ Cameo

Brett Goldstein says he was forbidden to let anyone know that he filmed a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Even his parents didn’t know. However, the actor’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham tells me that he asked her what he should do when the offer came in to play Hercules in the post-credit scene opposite Russell Crowe as his father Zeus. “He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing and was wondering if I should take it?’” Waddingham said Monday night the “Ted Lasso” Emmy FYC event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you having a little bit of a moment?’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I went, ‘Are you seriously thinking you might not play Hercules for like three seconds?’”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

Warning: mild Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead. Thor is still feeling the love for two of Earth's mightiest heroes. In Norse mythology, warriors who die a glorious death in battle live forever in the halls of Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. Others are immortalized in ink on the body of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), his tattoos exposed by Zeus (Russell Crowe) during a revealing trip to Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder. When Thor bares all before the gods, a closer look at Thor's tattoos reveals tributes to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), his teammates who sacrificed themselves to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Can Captain America Reach Asgardian Afterlife Valhalla Like Jane In Thor: Love and Thunder?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Read at your own risk!. It's one of the most heartfelt Marvel movies to date and even if it has a touch of comedy, it is also dramatic especially for the titular character as he takes on a new journey. In the end-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane is seen to enter the Asgardian afterlife, Valhalla, and it raises the question of whether Captain America could do the same once he passes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

