The Clearmont Historical Group discussed several projects for the Group at the July 18 meeting. The group is looking into putting a different heating system in the Clearmont Historical Center, which would heat the back room museum area as well as the front room. The Center currently has a 200 gallon propane tank on loan from Robert Prusack, but to heat the entire building would require a larger propane tank, so the group is looking into what the cost would be for a 1000 gallon tank and a new heating system. They will be looking into a grant to pay for the improvements.

CLEARMONT, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO