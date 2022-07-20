ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gloucester County, Virginia State Police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtp4Y_0gle6LL800

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after her vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree in Gloucester County this afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 19, state troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Route 17, south of Arc Road.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 5:18 p.m., the driver and sole occupant of a 2015 Kia Sedan — identified as 20-year-old Elle Wrenn Hartley of Autrey Lane in Saluda — was traveling southbound on Route 17 when she ran off the roadway.

Hartley’s vehicle was reportedly overturned before striking a tree. Hartley was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died upon impact, according to police.

Man charged after fatal crash causes 6-mile backup on I-95 North in Hanover, Virginia State Police investigating

The next of kin have been notified. Virginia State Police said it is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol played a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Daycare bus crashes near Richmond Raceway in Henrico with nine children inside, injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have reported an accident involving a daycare bus on Thursday afternoon. Minor injuries have been reported. Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus at approximately 3:17 p.m. According to police, a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Avenue and ended up in the ravine.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Gloucester County, VA
State
Virginia State
Gloucester County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Saluda, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Body found near Greenwood Road in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The area of Greenwood Road and Winns Church Road is currently closed after a body was found near the roadside. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Greenwood Road and Winns Church Road just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for a report of a body found near the shoulder.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
Augusta Free Press

Mechanicsville woman dead in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover County

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 90-mile marker at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was operating a 2015 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile-marker at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in Portsmouth hit-and-run identified

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth over the weekend. According to police, 47-year-old Durrell Jerome Sawyer was hit by a silver Acura MXD on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth on Sunday, July 17. Police said Sawyer was walking east in the westbound lanes of the interstate when an unknown car hit him just before 1 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

19-year-old killed in double shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. When they got there they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy