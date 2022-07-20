ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Female lion at Alabama zoo dies during introduction to new male

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHs8f_0gle6Igx00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Birmingham Zoo confirmed via social media on Tuesday that the facility’s female lion, Akili, was killed during an introduction to a new male lion.

News of the fatal Monday afternoon encounter was shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page.

According to the post, Akili, an African lioness, was born in 2005 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but was relocated to the Birmingham facility two years later to live with African lion Kwanza. The majestic couple shared five cubs, but Kwanza died last year, prompting zoo officials to partner with the Lion Species Survival Plan to identify a new male companion for Akili.

The lengthy introduction process between Akili and Josh began in April.

“Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be unpredictable and we cannot control their interactions,” Hollie Colahan, Birmingham Zoo’s deputy director and coordinator of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Lion Species Survival Plan, stated in the post.

“Unfortunately, Akili sustained serious injuries within the first few minutes of the (Monday) meeting, and despite immediate intervention by the Animal Care and Animal Health teams, she succumbed to her injuries and died Monday afternoon,” she added.

According to AL.com, Akili’s cubs left Birmingham at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2012. The two males, Baron and Vulcan, were relocated to Montgomery Zoo, also in Alabama. The three females – Asha, Kimba and Lily – were sent to African Safari in Puebla, Mexico, the news outlet reported.

“The loss of an animal is always sad but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult,” Birmingham Zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn stated in the Facebook post.

“Please keep the amazing team and everyone that worked with Akili in your thoughts as there are no words that can ease the pain of such a spontaneous loss. We are thankful that so many in the community had a chance to see and experience Akili. She was a great ambassador for her wild counterparts,” she added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
ALABAMA STATE
kalb.com

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Catherine Davidson, who currently serves as the president of the Alexandria City Council and represents District 4, has announced that she is running for mayor. The Rapides Parish School Board is exploring ways to respond to the critical shortage in the healthcare industry and provide more career opportunities for students through partnerships within the community.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrc.com

Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Pets & Animals
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

University of Alabama gives an inside tour of new Tutwiler Hall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In a few weeks, hundreds of new University of Alabama freshmen students will move into the new Julia Tutwiler Hall on campus. Alicia Browne, UA Director of Housing Administration says the new facility offers students so many amenities. “It’s a fabulous new facility and we are going to be a home […]
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

Best Chef in the South

(original pub date, July 10) Muscle Shoals native Adam Evans is the 2022 James Beard Best Chef in the South award winner, and it’s a title he doesn’t take lightly. The honor came June 13 in Chicago, Illinois, at this year’s James Beard Awards, which are often referred to as the “Oscars of the Food World.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Lion Cubs#African#Birmingham Zoo#Al Com
apr.org

From NASA astronaut to confessed killer, an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio is observing forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. So far this month, we’ve featured stories with a space theme. July was the month, back in 1969, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Not all of APR’s NASA related coverage has been upbeat. This archive story by Pat Duggins from last year involves a former astronaut and the death of two sisters in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

World Games human trafficking operation leads to rescue of several victims, including children, and dozens of arrests

Dozens of people were arrested, multiple human trafficking victims identified and helped, and seven missing children recovered, during a month-long operation surrounding the World Games in Birmingham. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the extensive operation as part of the World Games Human Exploitation Task Force, authorities said Monday. Dubbed “Operation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Alabama Now

11-year-old Alabama boy dies in tragic ATV accident

An 11-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday following a tragic four-wheeler crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that Brandon Linderman, 11, of Leeds, died while driving a four-wheeler on private property. The accident happened Sunday just before noon on Sicard Hollow Road in Jefferson County. Linderman was transported to...
LEEDS, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Lands 2023 Kicker Conor Talty

Alabama appears to have found the heir to Will Reichard at the placekicker position. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from 2023 kicker Conor Talty on Wednesday as the Chicago native announced his decision over social media. Talty, the No. 2 kicker in the nation according to Chris Sailer Kicking,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

“Hazardous Weather Outlook” Issued by National Weather Service

Hazardous Weather Outlook / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-and Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Strong to marginally severe storms will be possible across the northwestern half of Central Alabama from this afternoon...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy