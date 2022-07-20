Heat Advisory issued for Bibb, Blount, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marengo County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Greene County in west central Alabama Southern Hale County in west central Alabama Southeastern Sumter County in west central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newbern to Coatopa, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Jefferson, Forkland, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Newbern, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Nanafalia, Consul, Arcola, Dug Hill, Freddie Jones Field, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Magnolia and Duffys Bend. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO