Bibb County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Bibb, Blount, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marengo County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Greene County in west central Alabama Southern Hale County in west central Alabama Southeastern Sumter County in west central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newbern to Coatopa, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Jefferson, Forkland, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Newbern, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Nanafalia, Consul, Arcola, Dug Hill, Freddie Jones Field, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Magnolia and Duffys Bend. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Coosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CHILTON...SOUTHEASTERN BIBB AND COOSA COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Goodwater to near Dollar to near Lawley, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Calera, Clanton, Jemison, Goodwater, Rockford, Kellyton, Equality, Stewartville, Weogufka, Thorsby, Maplesville, Dollar, Bradford, Gap Of The Mountain, Strickland Crossroads, Bentleyville, Hatchet, Verbena, Mitchell Lake and Brierfield Ironworks Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa by NWS

BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Elmore, Perry, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore; Perry; Tallapoosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR AUTAUGA...ELMORE...CENTRAL PERRY...DALLAS AND WESTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillabee Creek to Speed to 6 miles south of Talladega National Forest to near Uniontown, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Selma, Alexander City, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Valley Grande, Selmont-West Selmont, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Autaugaville, Jacksons` Gap, Orrville, Billingsley, Martin Dam, Bogue Chitto, Santuck and Vaiden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Perry, Tallapoosa by NWS

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR AUTAUGA...ELMORE...CENTRAL PERRY...DALLAS AND WESTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillabee Creek to Speed to 6 miles south of Talladega National Forest to near Uniontown, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Selma, Alexander City, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Valley Grande, Selmont-West Selmont, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Autaugaville, Jacksons` Gap, Orrville, Billingsley, Martin Dam, Bogue Chitto, Santuck and Vaiden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

