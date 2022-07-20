Heat Advisory issued for Bibb, Blount, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR AUTAUGA...ELMORE...CENTRAL PERRY...DALLAS AND WESTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillabee Creek to Speed to 6 miles south of Talladega National Forest to near Uniontown, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Selma, Alexander City, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Valley Grande, Selmont-West Selmont, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Autaugaville, Jacksons` Gap, Orrville, Billingsley, Martin Dam, Bogue Chitto, Santuck and Vaiden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0