Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 03:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Yavapai Counties through 545 PM MST At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gisela, or 10 miles south of Payson, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jakes Corner, Gisela, Rye and Deer Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 188 between mile markers 270 and 276. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 247. State Route 87 between mile markers 229 and 247. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO