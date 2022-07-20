ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Jackie Robinson Before MLB All-Star Game At Dodger Stadium

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiSW0_0gle5Xip00
Denzel Washington pays tribute to Jackie Robinson prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game in Los Angeles AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Major League Baseball hit another home run tonight.

As it did last year with Kevin Costner’s appearance at the Field of Dreams game in Iowa, the league brought in a Hollywood heavy hitter to add a little televised magic to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Just before players took the field, Denzel Washington walked out in the late afternoon sun and gave the crowd a laconic but stirring remembrance of number 42 and all he meant, not just to the Dodgers or baseball or sports, but to the world. Fox Sports captured the moment.

“Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, 1947,” said Washington setting the scene. “When Jackie Robinson stepped onto a Major League Baseball field for the first time, armed with supreme talent and unshakable character and wearing a Dodgers uniform, he changed the game of baseball and so much more.”

He continued, “What he carried with him, what he represented, was towering. On the field, he the rookie of the year, a most valuable player, a world champion and a seven-time all star. Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to become better versions of ourselves.

“Business leader, family man, activist, Hall of Famer. He said that life is not a spectator sport, and he lived that motto to the fullest. Whether it was charging down the baseline or standing tall for opportunity and justice, number 42 blazed a trail that would light the way for people from every walk of life and every color and to this very day. That inspiration, that profound impact, looms just as large today as it did 75 years ago.”

With that, Washington walked off the field.

Sharing video of the moment, the MLB summed it up succinctly on Twitter: “Denzel Washington honors Jackie Robinson. Chills.”

While the moment celebrated Robinson’s MLB debut — which was actually on April 15, 1947 — today actually marks the 100th birthday of Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson, who is herself a force of nature.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts did not let the milestone go unnoticed. With all the players gathered at home plate before the game, he took the mic and asked the entire stadium to wish Robinson a “Happy Birthday, Rachel.”

The only thing missing — besides number 42 himself — was the man who played him so ably onscreen, Chadwick Boseman. However, a timely post on the actor’s official Twitter account today paid tribute.

“Today, on her 100th birthday, we honor Rachel Robinson’s incredible accomplishments as a nurse, professor, wife, mother and humanitarian- including the wonderful work she’s done through the @JRFoundation. Happy birthday!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Keke Palmer Talks ‘Being Mortal’, The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer spoke tonight about her experience on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Her comments to Deadline came three months after the film shut down production due to a complaint against star Bill Murray. “I had a wonderful time filming,” Palmer began. “Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.” Keke Palmer on production of Searchlight Pictures ‘Being Mortal’ pic.twitter.com/3Q5GmXw6ec — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2022 Searchlight Pictures first announced Being Mortal in the spring. Seth Rogen was...
NFL
Deadline

Shonka Dukureh Dies: Blues Singer Who Played Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis’ Film Was 44

Click here to read the full article. Shonka Dukureh, who just made her film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was found dead Thursday in her Nashville apartment, police said. She was 44. One of her two children discovered Dukureh’s body in her bedroom and went to a neighbor for help. The 911 call came in at 9:27 a.m. Nashville time, police said. The city’s medical examiner is working on finding a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Dukureh played Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis film. Thornton was the first to record...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Rachel Robinson
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Chadwick Boseman
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Major League Baseball#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanBuzz

Bud Selig Ruined the MLB All-Star Game 20 Years Ago. It’s Still Broken

There’s nothing worse than a tie. The vulgar adage aside, ties are truly a lose-lose situation for everyone involved. In the NFL a tie signifies a boring horrible game and saddles each team with an ugly extra column in their record. Seriously, do you want me to talk about the 8-7-1 Baltimore Ravens? It’s gross aesthetically, but that’s not the point.
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

104K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy