Los Angeles, CA

Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges is facing charges of felony domestic violence and child abuse after an alleged June assault in Los Angeles, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. The incident has led to one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. All three counts are felonies.

Following his arrest, Bridges was booked before being released on a $130,000 bond.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Following his arrest, Bridges’ girlfriend posted pictures of physical injuries on Instagram.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Bridges’ girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, said on Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Bridges will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Bridges received a qualifying offer from Charlotte before his arrest after averaging a career-best 20.2 points last season. Both the Hornets and the league are still trying to gather more details on the incident.

–Field Level Media

visitventuraca.com

Inspirational Stories from Ventura’s Businesses

Here comes the Ventura summer sun, and this time around it feels especially good. Just a little bit sweeter. Just a little bit brighter. The way a friend’s hug now seems to stay with you just a little longer. Simple things. Maybe no longer quite so simple. So much...
VENTURA, CA
