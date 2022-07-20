ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

‘Last frontier’: NBL schedules basketball clash for Christmas Day

By Mike Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Hmj_0gle5RQT00
The Christmas Day NBL game planned between fierce rivals Sydney Kings and Melbourne United has been called a ‘gamechanger’ for Australian sport.

The “last frontier” of Australian sport scheduling will be broken down this year with a professional contest to be played on 25 December for the first time in more than 50 years.

In a move that will delight those who believe there can never be enough sport to consume all year round, the NBL has scheduled a basketball clash between fierce rivals the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United for Christmas Day.

The match will tip off at 7.30pm AEDT at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in what has been labelled as a “gamechanger” for Australian sport, with Sydney co-owner and chairman Paul Smith saying the innovation better reflected a diverse Australian society.

“It’s the last scheduling frontier in sport in Australia,” Smith said. “We are a changing society. Christmas isn’t a holy event for all of us, and it can be a lonely day for a lot of people. So to be able to come out to a world-class venue for a world-class game of hoops, or just watching the Sydney Kings at home on TV, it’s a gamechanger.”

While NBA games on 25 December have been played in the US for many years, in Australia, the day has remained sport-free since the late 1960s when Sheffield Shield cricket matches and a Test match against India were played in Adelaide.

The Big Bash League considered re-instituting a Christmas Day cricket match in 2019 but ultimately opted against the idea after an unfavourable reception from players.

Major sporting contests are held either side of 25 December; the traditional Boxing Day Test match at the MCG is one of the country’s most celebrated sporting events, and this year the NBL will put on a Christmas Eve game between the Adelaide 36ers and South East Melbourne Phoenix.

NBL commissioner, Jeremy Loeliger, said emulating the success of the NBA’s Christmas Day games – which have been an annual tradition since the league’s second season in 1947 – was a major factor when weighing up the idea.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such a massive encounter to Christmas Day, particularly given we will be the first professional sport in this country to do so,” Loeliger said.

“Sports fans across Australia and New Zealand have been asking for live sport on Christmas and we are excited to bring them world-class basketball and entertainment on what is a very special day for so many.

“Christmas Day has become a marquee day on the NBA calendar and we’re confident it will have a similar impact for us and our clubs. The Kings have been very proactive in wanting to host the first Christmas Day game and we’re confident they’ll do a great job.”

The game will available to watch live on 10 Peach and ESPN for fans unable to get to Sydney – or unwilling to get off the couch post-Christmas Day festivities.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'To be able to see City is surreal'

Manchester City fans based in the United States have been enjoying watching their team during their pre-season tour there - and BBC Radio Manchester have been speaking to a few of them. John: Having City come over is very strange - my team over here in the States! The fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsLa Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England v South Africa: Hosts win first T20 to wrap up multi-format series

First Royal London Twenty20 international, Chelmsford. South Africa 111-9 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 55 (49); Brunt 4-15, Ecclestone 2-27 England 114-4 (15 overs): Dunkley 59 (39); Khaka 3-13 England won by six wickets; England lead multi-format series 10-2 Katherine Brunt and Sophia Dunkley starred as England won the first Twenty20 international...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbl#Christmas#Sydney Kings#Nba Games#Australian#Qudos Bank Arena#Nba#Sheffield Shield#The Big Bash League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
India
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

I don’t wish my teenage children away – but I’m no longer enough for all their needs

My husband and I went to Italy for our honeymoon just before the pandemic. It was a strange time. Everything we fell in love with about Italian life became its undoing not long afterwards – the spontaneity, socialising, multi-generational family homes, the shared space in the evenings where foot traffic, scooters and bar patrons mingled together in alleyways, all that joyous communal life.
KIDS
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

366K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy