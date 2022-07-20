Shania Twain Documentary, ‘Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl’ Coming To Netflix

Netflix

You have my attention.

According to What’s On Netflix, a new Shania Twain documentary is in the works and making its way to Netflix.

Titled, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, it’s set to hit Netflix on August 26th, however the Netflix trailer says that it will be dropping on July 26th.

The Netflix Twitter account also said July:

Produced by Joss Crowley, here’s the synopsis:

“From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.”

One can assume the new project will chronicle her incredible career over the years, including her journey to becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time.