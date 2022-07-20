Former UA baton twirler to compete in World Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former University of Arkansas baton twirler to represent the United States in the 35th World Baton Twirling Championship.

Savannah Miller, 25, will be in Turin, Italy competing against 250 of the world’s best sports baton twirlers from August 4-7, according to a press release.

“Savannah is the best of the best and will be a leader on this year’s very talented team,” said Karen Cammer, president of the United States Twirling Association. “Team USA is made up of gifted athletes like Savannah who train with the dedication and determination of Olympians. We are excited to cheer them on as they ‘go for the gold’ at the World Baton Twirling Championship.”

In 2018, her performance in the Senior Women’s division at the World Championship went viral. She performed an acapella version of “Amazing Grace” that has been viewed more than 9 million times on social media, according to the release. She earned a silver medal.

Miller has more than 20 national and international titles.

“She is one of only a handful of athletes to receive a perfect score of ’10’ from all five judges in the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships Finals, a feat she accomplished in 2021,” the release states.

Miller graduated from the UA in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She was a feature twirler with the Razorback Marching Band and served as a UA Ambassador.

Miller is a dance and baton twirling coach and choreographer. She has taught dance and baton in the U.S., Canada, the Czech Republic, France and Norway.

